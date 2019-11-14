CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.33 ($108.53).

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday, reaching €87.70 ($101.98). 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

