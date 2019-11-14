Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 65.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,190 shares of company stock worth $22,826,323. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $278.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

