Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 856 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 895.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.