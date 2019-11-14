Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

