Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

