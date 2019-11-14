Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 13,637 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $116.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

