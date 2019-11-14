Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

