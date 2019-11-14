Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

