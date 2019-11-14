Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

