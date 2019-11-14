Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,080 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

