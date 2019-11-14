Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,748 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.94 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

