Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 75.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 770,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

