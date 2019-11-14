Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

WFC stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

