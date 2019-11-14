Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. CIBC cut their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CERV traded up C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$14.81.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,072.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at C$175,639.80.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

