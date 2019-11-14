Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LEU stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

