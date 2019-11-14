CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The media conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

