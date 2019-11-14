CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
CBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
