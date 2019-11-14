Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,245 shares of company stock valued at $551,532 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

