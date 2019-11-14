Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.69 on Thursday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

