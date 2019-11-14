Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 14,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $362.50 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.05 and a 200-day moving average of $358.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

