Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $204,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,549,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,683 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.