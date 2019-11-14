Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

USFD stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.