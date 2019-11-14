CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,093. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $306.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

