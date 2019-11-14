Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CARR traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 149 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.08.

In other news, insider Christopher N. C. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,770.81).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

