Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 800 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.47 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

