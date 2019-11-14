Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average is $309.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $228.65 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.