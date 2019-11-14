Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

