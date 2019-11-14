Cardlytics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,479% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $44,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and sold 2,440,243 shares worth $76,330,151. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $10,392,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 47,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,380. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

