Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 51,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.56. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Also, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $44,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 2,440,243 shares worth $76,330,151. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

