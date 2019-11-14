Card Factory’s (CARD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of Card Factory stock traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.84 ($2.04). 1,274,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The company has a market cap of $511.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.