Capital One Financial Comments on Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.