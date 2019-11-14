CanWel Building Materials Group’s (CWX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

CWX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:CWX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.15. 121,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $401.66 million and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$4.19 and a 1-year high of C$5.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.01%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$775,419.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

