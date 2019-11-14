Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 14.3%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.55 and last traded at C$20.96, 1,873,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,332,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$100.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.90.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.69.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Ru Wadasinghe sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$1,176,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,176,023.52.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

