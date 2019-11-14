Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 602,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.04. 269,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,637. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

