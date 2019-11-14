Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 602,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.04. 269,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,637. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10.
CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.12.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.