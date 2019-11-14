Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 71250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

