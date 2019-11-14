Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.58.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded up C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.92. 927,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.90. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$42.38 and a 52-week high of C$94.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Ana Mihaljevic sold 2,500 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.25, for a total transaction of C$138,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at C$859,469.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

