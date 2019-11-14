Canada Goose Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 1,006 put options.
Shares of GOOS traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 4,005,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,640. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.