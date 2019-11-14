Canada Goose Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average volume of 1,006 put options.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 4,005,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,640. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,653,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $443,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 113.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 25.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

