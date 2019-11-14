Canaccord Genuity Increases Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Price Target to $20.50

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,346. The company has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.19. Aegion has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 32.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.