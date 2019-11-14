Canaccord Genuity Increases Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Price Target to $20.50

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AEGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.
NASDAQ:AEGN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,346. The company has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.19. Aegion has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 5.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 32.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
