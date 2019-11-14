California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 92,644 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,064,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after buying an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,366,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,425,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,552,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

