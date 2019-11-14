California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,244 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 116.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCMP stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

