California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,757 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of UniFirst worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 121.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of UNF opened at $205.39 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 5.28%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

