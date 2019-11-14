California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,466 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Timken worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Timken and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,637 in the last three months. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

