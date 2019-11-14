California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 143,070 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.40% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $247,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE CLF opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

