California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,579 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

