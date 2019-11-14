California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 52,804 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of PNM Resources worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 411.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

