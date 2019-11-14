Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 target price on Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caleres by 5,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caleres by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Caleres by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Caleres by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

