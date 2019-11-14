Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Caesarstone by 233.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Caesarstone stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

