CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,187. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.01.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

