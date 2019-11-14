Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCMP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $160.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.