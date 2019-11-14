Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

