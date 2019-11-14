Brokers Set Expectations for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $9.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.81.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.52 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$422.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.